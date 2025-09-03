Bell Chapel Baptist Church 2025 Homecoming and Revival
September 03, 2025
The Bell Chapel BC is hosting their annual Homecoming and Revival services beginning September 7, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Michael Jenkins and the Mt. Dena BC family will be in charge of the service. The three night revival services will begin on Monday night September 8th at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Monday’s Evangelist will be Rev. J.T. Harris from Carthage. Tuesday Bell Chap will host Rev. W.R. Ricks; Pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Lufkin and on Wednesday, Rev. A.L. Horton, Sr., Pastor of Reed Chapel BC, San Augustine will bring the message. Bell Chapel BC is located at 2172 FM 352, San Augustine, TX. Everyone is invited to attend and be blessed.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
%> "