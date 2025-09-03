Clever Creek Baptist Church 2025 Homecoming
September 03, 2025
Annually the Clever Creek Baptist Church celebrates its founding which was in September of 1903 with a Homecoming and Cemetery emphasis. This year, as always, the gathering will be on Sunday morning, September 28, 2025, for Sunday School at 10 am and for the morning worship at 10:55 am. A special offering will be taken for the maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery and grounds. At the conclusion of the worship there will be a report on the cemetery endowment and offering.
The pastor, Dr. Jerry Hopkins, will be the preacher for this annual gathering. Brother Jerry has been pastor of Clever Creek Church since April of 1993. He became interim of the church in the fall of 1992 after the retirement of Brother Henry Clark who was pastor for twenty-five years.
Clever Creek Church is celebrating 122 years worshipping, witnessing and working for the Lord. We welcome you to share with us this special occasion.
After the morning worship and cemetery meeting, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. All are welcome to share this good time of celebration and faith.
