Little Flock MBC Singing

September 03, 2025

Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church will host “Signed, Sealed & Delivered” Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 6:00 pm. Following the singing there will have finger foods and fellowship, so bring your favorite dish and a friend or two and join. 

For more information contact Bro. David Ebarb 936-201-5412

Everyone is welcome to attend. Little Flock MBC is located at 564 County Road 4330, Bronson, Texas.





