Little Flock MBC Singing
September 03, 2025
Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church will host “Signed, Sealed & Delivered” Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 6:00 pm. Following the singing there will have finger foods and fellowship, so bring your favorite dish and a friend or two and join.
For more information contact Bro. David Ebarb 936-201-5412
Everyone is welcome to attend. Little Flock MBC is located at 564 County Road 4330, Bronson, Texas.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
%> "