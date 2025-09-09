Yellow Ridge MBC Mission Rally

September 09, 2025

Yellow Ridge MBC will host a monthly mission rally of Bethlehem Association beginning Friday, September 12th at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker, T.A. Lane of Yellopine Baptist Church. Yellow Ridge is located at 850 CR 476, off FM 705 between Broaddus and Pineland. 





