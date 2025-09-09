St. Matthew BC 2025 Revival
September 09, 2025
St. Matthew Baptist Church will be celebrating their Annual Revival, Sunday, September 14th through Wednesday, September 17th.
Sunday, September 14th, services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Tori Barnes as the guest speaker and Roberts Baptist Church as special guests.
Monday, September 15th, through Wednesday, September 17th, services will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Randy Ricks as the guest speaker and First Baptist Church of Lufkin as special guests.
All are welcome to attend. St. Matthew BC is located at 7116 FM 711, San Augustine.
