New Hope BC 2025 Homecoming and Revival
September 15, 2025
Homecoming and Revival New Hope Baptist Church, located in the Black Ankle Community, will by celebrating their Homecoming Sunday, September 28th and Revival, Monday, September 29th through Wednesday, October 1st.
Sunday, September 28th, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Minister Earnest Helier of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church of Houston will bring the evening message.
Revival services will be held Monday, September 29th, through Wednesday, October 1st at 7:00 p.m. nightly with Minister Steven Standley of The East Liberty Missionary Baptist Church as the nightly messenger.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
%> "