Sabine Valley Annual Session
September 17, 2025
Sabine Valley District Association will be in their Annual Session Monday, October 6th – Thursday, October 9th.
The Minister’s and Deacon’s Wives Tea and Style Show will be on Saturday, October 4th at 6:30 p.m. at the Taylor Tabernacle.
On Monday, October 6th, at 6:00 p.m., the Usher department will be having their session, led by Usher’s President Sis. Jessie Chimney. Following will be the Grand Musical at 7:00 p.m.
On Tuesday, October 7th, at 5:00 p.m. the Minister’s Conference will open up, led by President, Rev. Orvin Garrett. At 6:00 p.m. the Mission and Evangelism department will be in charge.
On Wednesday, October 8th, at 4:45 p.m. will be the association official opening by Moderator Amos. L. Horton, Sr.
On Thursday, October 9th, at 5:00 p.m. the closing of the Annual Session will begin. Closing out with the Moderators Annual Address will be at 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Amos L. Horton, Sr. – Moderator, Rev. Timothy Teel – 1st Vice Moderator, Rev. Sylvan Clark – 2nd Vice Moderator, Bro. Marcus Hafford – General Secretary.
