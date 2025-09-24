2025 China Chapel Revival
September 24, 2025
China Chapel Baptist Church will be hosting their Annual Homecoming and Revival Sunday, September 28th through Wednesday, October 1st.
Homecoming celebration will take place with Sunday morning worship.
Revival will be held at 7:30 p.m. nightly Monday, September 29th through Wednesday, October 1st with Tory Barnes, Youth Pastor of Roberts Baptist Church, bringing the message each night as Evangelist. Pastor Ardis Mosby is Senior Pastor of Roberts Baptist Church.
All are welcome to attend. If you are unable to attend, pray with us.
