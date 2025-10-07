McMahan Chapel Day Celebrating 192 years
October 07, 2025
Saturday, October 11, 2025 McMahan Chapel will celebrate 192 years of continuous worship beginning at 10:30am. That service will be followed by a covered dish lunch in the Jack and Charlsie Maund Event Center. New pastor, Rev. Catherine Hanks, will welcome guest speaker Rev. Sam Hopkins, retired Elder of the Rio Texas Conference. Rev. Hopkins is a member of the St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Texas. He is a Viet Nam Combat Veteran, 1967-1968, and served as Chaplain (Colonel) in the U.S. Army (1960-1990). The guest pianist will be Bethany Dorsey, Chinquapin Missionary Baptist Church. Special Music will be performed by The Watson Family Singers, and the Song Leader will be Gary Hackler, First Baptist Church, Hemphill.
If you haven’t already done so, check out their Facebook page (McMahan Chapel 1833) and new website (mcmahanchapel.com) and if you’ve never been to McMahan Chapel please check out the museum and Prayer Garden. One of the first circuit riders, Littleton Fowler, loved McMahan Chapel so much that he asked that he be buried under the pulpit of the Chapel. This is the 4th building and each one had to be built in the same spot to ensure that his grave not be disturbed. Just this past year that the origin of the Stained Glass Windows was determined, be sure to ask about that discovery and about the”6 toes”.
To reach McMahan Chapel from San Augustine, take State Highway 21 East 10 miles, turn right onto Spur 35 for 2 miles. From Milam, take State Highway 21 West approximately 10 miles turning left onto Spur 35.
This is a celebration of 192 years of worship in Christ and His Church. This is a Christian celebration of Protestant history in Texas. Bring a covered dish if you wish. It is not necessary. Just come and feast on the good news of Christ. Need more information? Call 936.275.6843.
