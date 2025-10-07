Little Flock 2025 Fall Fest
October 07, 2025
Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church annual Fall Fest will be Saturday, October 18, 2025. Starts at 5:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come join the fun and activities. Dunking booth, train rides, ring toss, toy walk, little Debbie walk, bounce house, guessing games fishing pond, apple bobbing, dart balloons, and hayrides. For more information, contact Sister Tammy Rogers 936-201-8591 or Sister Annette Wood at 936-201-5825.
