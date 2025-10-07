Trail of Lights and Other Upcoming Events at Mission Dolores
Bring your young ones for the Kids Craft Drop-in. This is free to all, ages 5-12, Saturday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. The fun project on this day will be pinch pots.
October is Texas Archaeology Month. Thursday, October 16 at 2 p.m. Mission Dolores' site educator will discuss the archaeological excavations and other resources used to plan the mission evocation project. Free with Museum Admission.
The Manuscripts and Missions Book Club will meet October 22 at 1 p.m. This is a free gathering to discuss the book of the month, TBD.
The extremely popular annual holiday event, Trail of Lights Extravaganza, will light up the Mission property the whole month of December, and Saturday, December 6 is the family event you won’t want to miss. Free to all, visitors will be greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus, with special guest, Santa Dog. Stroll the lighted trails, be serenaded with music, join in the crafts and games, and enjoy cocoa and cookies. Saturday, December 6, 6-8 p.m.
For any questions about activities at the Mission call 936-275-3815.
Be sure and drive by and stop in to see the exciting construction progress on the Evocation of the mission.
Members of the Friends of Mission Dolores receive free admission to the Museum for family and guests. Membership dues are $10 per year. Call Ellen Reeder at 337-499-6826 to inquire about membership.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
