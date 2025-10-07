Trinity Baptist Church Homecoming
October 07, 2025
Trinity Baptist Church will be having their 49th Homecoming on Sunday, October 12, 2025 Singing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Special guests singers will be the Jordan Family and Bro. Keary Jordan will be the guest speaker. Fellowship will be held after morning service. Trinity BC is located at 310 Hwy 83, in Broaddus; Bro. Don Lofton is the pastor.
