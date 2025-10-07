New Prospect MBC and Mt. Gillion BC Harvest Programs
October 07, 2025
On Sunday, October 12, 2025 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Mt. Gillion BC will be celebrating their Annual Harvest Program; everyone is cordially invited to attend.
On Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Teneha will honor their musicians, Sis. Janice Garrett, Bro. Terrence Garrett and Bro. Aiden Brooks, the church is asking that choirs come and render an A & B selection.
On Sunday, October 26, 2025 beginning at 1:00 p.m. New Prospect MBC will also celebrate their Harvest Program. Minister James Moseley of Tyler will be bringing the message. Please come and join the celebrations.
Rayford Caraway, Pastor.
