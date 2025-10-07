2025 SA Methodist Church Missionary Conference
October 07, 2025
The flags are flying once again at San Augustine Methodist Church in preparation of 63rd Annual Missionary Conference. This year’s speaker will be Rev. Steve Liversedge, the President of Evangelism Resources, based in Kentucky. They will also be blessed with the presence of Missionary/Musician, Justin Stone.
The Conference kicks off on Saturday, October 11th with a Day of Prayer for missions and an evening prayer and worship service at 6:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Faith Promise Sunday service is October 12th at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary followed by the Victory Luncheon in the fellowship hall.
San Augustine Methodist Church is currently supporting 27 different missionaries and mission projects in the United State and all over the world. They celebrate all that God is doing trough their hand and feet while obediently follow him in faith, both locally and to the ends of the earth. All are welcome to join and become part of sharing the glorious word and love of the risen savior, Jesus.
