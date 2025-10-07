Team Texas Purse Bingo
October 07, 2025
Team Texas will be hosting a bingo and dinner on Saturday, November 15th with dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m. and bingo beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Along with a delicious fajita meal, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes valued at several hundred dollars with each round of bingo, raffles, silent auction, and more. Tickets are $40 per person presale, $45 at the door, or $280 for a table of eight. To reserve your tickets call Amber Hight at (936) 201-1062.
Grab the girls, and treat yourselves to a night out on the town filled with great fun while supporting a great cause. All proceeds go to Team Texas, a mission group of local youth, to help fund their summer mission trip.
Team Texas is a local mission group made up of adults and students who want to be the hands and feet of Christ through service to others. The group goes on one mission trip a year within the United States and do local mission work when possible. Mission work includes house cleanout, demolition, roofing, wheelchair ramps and so much more. The mission trip will combine service projects with opportunity for personal spiritual growth with the Lord.
