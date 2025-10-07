Wolves Clobber Red Devils 37-0
D'Adrian Renfro #2 on the carry for the Wolves, scoring a touchdown. Joshua Amburn #54 ready to take on any Red Devil in the way. Tribune Photo
Tymorian Cartwright #1 lining up his pass while lineman Joshua Amburn #54 is on the block. Tribune Photo
D'Adrian Renfro #2 slips through the grasp of a Red Devil. Ti'Javian Burrell #9 wide receiver ready to intercept in Red Devil in the Wolf Pack's way. Tribune Photo
The San Augustine Wolfpack got their second shutout win of the year 37-0 in Huntington on September 26th and completed their non district schedule with a respectable 3-2 record. The Wolves begin league play Friday night at home against a tough Jouquin opponent. Its Homecoming as well so come out and support the Pack.
Quarterback Ty Cartwright had another impressive night with 3 touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. D’Adrian Renfro caught six passes for 81 total yards including a spectacular 48-yard catch and run and added 21 yards rushing. TiJavian Burrell had two touchdown receptions on the night. Jaylan Jackson also had a catch for a touchdown.
Special teams continue to shine as Danny Mendoza was again perfect on PATs. Joe Barrios added a 33-yard field goal and pin opponents deep on kick offs. The Wolves are a threat to return a kickoff any time with 4 speedy returners.
The Wolf defense totally dominated the night got their second shutout of the year. Once again, the whole Pack got in on this feast with 13 players contributing at least one tackle or assist including a walloping 17 tackles for loss (tfl). D Renfro and Ahkee Watts had 12 tackles each. Jaylan Jackson had 7 unassisted tackles including 5 tfl. Renfro and Jackson each had an interception as well. Joe Barrios had 4 tackles including a sack and a tfl.
San Augustine has a tough little team this year and a motivated coaching staff made up of veteran and young coaches. They are exciting to watch and would appreciate you coming out to cheer for them.
(Special note) While on the sideline at the game, the entire chain gang from Huntington commented to me how disciplined, respectful, and sportsmanlike this Wolf team was compared to other schools they see and some of the other SA teams they had seen in the past. That says a lot about our boys and coaches.
SEE YA FRIDAY NIGHT
