Macune Cemetery Annual Homecoming
October 07, 2025
The Macune Cemetery Association annual homecoming and fundraiser will be this Saturday, October 11, 2025.
As committee members we express our appreciation to those of you who support the perpetual care of the cemetery through your donations and participation in our annual fund raiser. Tickets are available for a $1.00 donation and may be purchased from committee members or at the Homecoming. You do not have to be present to win.
Donated prizes for the annual fundraiser include a quilt, $200.00 cash, $100.00 Academy Gift Card, $100.00 Wal-Mart Gift Card, and a $100.00, Harbor Freight Gift Card.
The meat will be furnished for the noon meal so bring your favorite food to share. Bring your lawn chairs and make plans to attend the homecoming, Saturday, October 11, 2025.
