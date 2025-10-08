Rocky Mount BC Pastor and Wife Anniversary
October 08, 2025
Pastor Julius and Sis. Mary Teagle
Rocky Mount Baptist Church will be hosting their 10th Pastor and Wife Anniversary service honoring Pastor Julius and Sis. Mary Teagle on Sunday, October 26th beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Guest Speaker will be Dr. Kenneth Wilson, Youth Pastor of Greater Mariah BC, Fort Worth.
Rocky Mount BC is located at 1261 CR 203, San Augustine, Texas 75972.
Everyone is welcome to celebrate this joyous occasion.
