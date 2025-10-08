Chinquapin School Reunion
October 08, 2025
The Chinquapin School will hold its annual reunion on October 18th from 9:00 a.m. until.
Please bring your favorite covered dish, drinks, lawn chairs, and all your memories.
The reunion will be held at the Chinquapin Cemetery pavilion. Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information please call 936-275-8807. Donations will also be accepted for the cemetery fund at that time if you wish to donate.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!