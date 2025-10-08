Chinquapin School Reunion

October 08, 2025

The Chinquapin School will hold its annual reunion on October 18th from 9:00 a.m. until.
Please bring your favorite covered dish, drinks, lawn chairs, and all your memories.
The reunion will be held at the Chinquapin Cemetery pavilion.  Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information please call 936-275-8807. Donations will also be accepted for the cemetery fund at that time if you wish to donate.





