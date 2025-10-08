Tilt your Hat to Cancer Program
October 08, 2025
Jerusalem C.M.E Church would like to invite you to their “Tilt your Hat to Cancer” Program in Honor of the late Rosie Wilson. Please come and put on those beautiful hats and walk the run way. First, Second and Third place awards will be given on Sunday October 12, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. The Guest Speaker of the hour will be Evangelist Alva Taylor, Associate minister of the Iron Wheel Baptist Nacogdoches, Texas pastor of Jerusalem CME is Rev. LaShan Morris Hayter
