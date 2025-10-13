2025 Homecoming Royalty
October 13, 2025
The stands and fence line were full of San Augustine Wolves fans showing their Pack pride and spirit. Alumni from San Augustine and Lincoln High Schools returned to their roots to join in on the festivities, with some celebrating milestone reunions. Before game time the Homecoming Coronation was held with Jamarion Davis and Blessed Garrett being crowned the 2025 Homecoming King and Queen.
The 2025 San Augustine High School Homecoming Royalty include 12th grade Princesses, Julye Velasquez-Venegas, Za’Kiya Barnes, Ziunna Wade and Za’Kiya Barnes; 12th grade Princes, DeMarcus Porter, Andrew Nash, and Tyler Foley ; 11th grade Duchess and Duke Anjayia Barnes and Ka'Mauryan Osby; 10th grade Duchess and Duke Briahna Garrett and Jer’Kylon Holman; 9th grade Duchess and Duke Brookline Barnes and Anderius Barnes; FFA Sweetheart and Beau, Autumn McCallum and Matthew Lara; and Band Sweetheart and Beau Jaylan Cortes and Joshua Oglesby.
