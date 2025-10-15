County Line BC 157th Church Anniversary
October 15, 2025
County Line Baptist Church will be celebrating their 157th Church Anniversary on Sunday, October 19, 2025 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Guest church will be China Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. Fred Dade speaking. Everyone is invited to attend this grand occasion. Rev. Gaylon Taylor is Pastor.
