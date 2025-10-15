First Methodist - Shelbyville to Celebrate 200 Years
October 15, 2025
First Methodist Church of Shelbyville would like to invite everyone to their 200th Anniversary on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. where we will celebrate 200 years of the formation of their congregation.
Early Texas settlers began having worship services in Shelbyville in 1825. As years passed, the name was changed to First Methodist Church in conformity with many historical records. Tradition holds that the first church service in Shelbyville was held by “Brother” James English, a local Methodist preacher and circuit rider. As one approaches this, now, sleepy, but once lively community deep in the piney woods, the spire of the First Methodist Church may be seen from some distance. As early as the 1820’s another church building stood on the same spot, but it was destroyed by a storm and rebuilt in 1897. The speaker will be Bishop Kenneth Levingston.
For more information contact: Pastor Sherry Harding at saharding1969@gmail.com
