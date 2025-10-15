Phil Sublett Memorial Ranch Rodeo Saturday
October 15, 2025
The San Augustine County Cowboy Church will be hosting their 2025 Phil Sublett Memorial Ranch Rodeo and Bull Riding Saturday, October 18th beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Cowboy Church Arena.
There will be free admission of all spectators with a free meal, family friendly fun, face painting and more.
Events include Open Bull Riding $100 per man one header, Wild Steer Saddling, 4 man team, $25 per man bring your own saddle, Open Ranch Rodeo including Sorting, Mugging and Branding, 4 man team $200 per man with a limit of 20 teams. There will be a rules meeting at 3:30 p.m. and rodeo will start after roughstock. There will be a 100% payback on all events plus buckles and prizes.
A Calf Scramble for two age groups, children 8 years and under and children ages 9 through 12 years, will also be part of the rodeo fun.
For more information, call Pastor Chris Burris at (903)625-0604.
San Augustine County Cowboy Church is located at 539 FM 711, San Augustine.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!