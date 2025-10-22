Clever Creek BC Friday Special
October 22, 2025
Join Clever Creek Baptist Church for a Friday Special event with Evangelist Jim Moss on Friday, November 14, 2025, with a meal to be served at 6:00 p.m. and music, singing, praying and preaching to begin at 7:00 p.m. Evangelist Jim Moss will be speaking on “Learning about Jesus”. Call Dr. Jerry Hopkins, Pastor of Clever Creek BC to learn more at 936-591-1936 or email drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com. Clever Creek BC is located at 199 CR 1042 and FM 417 West, Center, Texas 75935.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!