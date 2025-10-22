35th Annual Sassafras This Saturday - Rain or Shine
October 22, 2025
This Saturday, October 25th please come gather with the community for the 35th Annual Sassafras Festival, a popular celebration taking place in the middle of downtown San Augustine, Texas, is a great event that makes people happy. This is an annual event that started small, and the community now treasures it. Visitors from all over come to enjoy the Festival and the town’s history. The Festival’s origins can be traced back to the abundance of sassafras trees in the region. San Augustine, Texas had the largest sassafras tree, measuring 208 inches in circumference, 64 feet tall, with a 68 foot crown spread. A storm destroyed the famous tree years ago but the town still celebrates it.
Sassafras was one of the most used plants in root beer and teas. The annual event is aimed at popularizing the history of the area and promoting togetherness of the community.
As you might expect, the festival offers a variety of activities suitable for children and adults alike. Car enthusiasts can see the classic “Shine and Show” car show and BBQ cookers across the state can participate in the Rae Estes BBQ Cook-off event. (This year the Outlaw BBQ Association will again sanction the BBQ cook-off). There will be a photo contest, engaging arts and crafts vendors. A Halloween Costume Contest for the kids is always a big hit. Food lovers can also enjoy the many food vendors. Events like the San Augustine High School Grand Reunion bring generations together to celebrate everyday life experiences. There will be an Alzheimer’s Walk and, new this year, the 4-H and FFA Food Show Auction. The Chamber is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting tourism, increasing commerce, and improving the quality of life in the community.
The festival unites the city’s history and traditions of the people who celebrate it every year, growing in scale and serving as a beacon of the eternal spirit of San Augustine.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!