Fall Fest at Bethel MBC
October 22, 2025
As the days of Autumn get cooler, and the leaves begin to fall, many start plans for their Fall Festivals. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church would like to welcome all to attend their Fall Festival on Saturday, November 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
There will be a scavenger hunt, bingo, games, face painting, train rides, food and so much more.
Come out to 4839 FM 1992 in San Augustine for a night of family fun.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!