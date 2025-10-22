Revival at Liberty Hill BC
October 22, 2025
Liberty Hill Baptist Church will be hosting a Revival from Sunday, October 26, 2025 to Wednesday, October 29, 2025 bringing the message of “Turning Back to God”. Each night services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Evangelist Mike Courtney with Times of Refreshing Ministries, Garland, Texas. Music will be guided by Mackey and Gale Willis of DeRidder, LA. The time to realize the greatest need in the country is to turn back to God. It is a desperate need for the Holy Spirit to be back in churches leading in the way of the Lord. Join them Sunday through Wednesday as they seek the Lord.
