County Line BC Annual Brotherhood Sunday
October 29, 2025
County Line Baptist Church will be hosting their Annual Brotherhood Sunday on Sunday, November 2, 2025 beginning at 3:00 pm with special guests, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Parks, Pastor. County Line BC invites all brothers to come celebrate and worship the Lord, the theme for the event is Unity. Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity. Ps. 133:1, Rev. Gaylon Taylor, Pastor.
