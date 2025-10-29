Bell Chapel BC 145th Anniversary
October 29, 2025
Bell Chapel Baptist Church will be celebrating 145 years of service on Sunday, November 2, 2025 beginning at 10:00 am. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate this joyous occasion. Bell Chapel is located at 2172 FM 353, San Augustine, Texas. Rev. Timothy Teel, Pastor
