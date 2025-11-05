Geneva Baptist Church Hosts Mark Cochran
November 05, 2025
Geneva BC will host guest speaker, Mark Cochran on Sunday, November 16th at 10:45 a.m. Mark is a graduate of Baylor University where he holds an outstanding record in football. He was unanimously selected to the 1st Team All Southwest Conference in 1985. Mark is on the Baylor All Decade Team of the 80’s, and is a 2024 member of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame. He was drafted into the NFL by the Houston Oilers, and later was with the San Francisco 49ers. Following this NFL career, Mark coached football for a brief period of time. He then became a YMCA Executive for 25 years, and the last 13 of those at the Greater Houston YMCA.
God called Mark to become an active part of Samaritan’s Purse Ministries in 2015. He presently serves Regional Director of Donor Ministries. He and wife, Starla, have been married for 38 years and are blessed to have four daughters, two sons-in-law and one granddaughter.
Geneva BC would like to invite all to come and hear Mark speak, following the service you are invited to join for the annual Thanksgiving lunch. Buddy Pratt is Pastor.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!