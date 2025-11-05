Reed Chapel to Celebrate 125 Years
November 05, 2025
The Reed Chapel Baptist Church family will be worshiping, praising and thanking God for 125 years of faithful service to God and the community. God has been pleasingly gracious to us as a Christian Church. The service will be November 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m., the guest will be the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church of Jasper, Texas with Rev. Daniel Stafford, Pastor.
Everyone is invited to come and join the celebration and thanks to God. What a mighty God to serve. Bro. Robert Brown, Program Chair and the Rev. Amos Horton, Sr., Pastor.
