Roberts MBC Thanksgiving Dinner
November 12, 2025
Roberts Missionary Baptist Church would like to welcome all to their Thanksgiving Dinner.
The Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1535 FM 2213, San Augustine.
Reach out to any member of Roberts MBC if you are interested in a plate lunch. If you are ill or do not have transportation to pick up a meal, they do deliver in San Augustine.
