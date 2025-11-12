Yellowpine BC Mission Rally
November 12, 2025
Yellowpine Baptist Church will be hosting the monthly "Mission Rally" of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Association. This special event will convene at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.
Bro. Raymond Smith will be the speaker for the evening's service. Bro. Smith has served several churches in East Texas and is currently pastor of Ozias Missionary Baptist Church in Angelina County.
A fellowship meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the service following, according to Pastor T.A. Lane, who offers a cordial invitation. Yellowpine Baptist Church is located at the intersection of Hwy. 87 and FM 2343 in the Yellowpine community of Sabine County. (Physical address is 125 Scrappin Valley Road, Hemphill.)
Area churches participating in the Bethlehem Association include Calvary, Silsbee; Erin, Jasper County; Kirbyville; Nedville, Jasper County; North Bonami, Kirbyville; Northview, Silsbee; Parkwood, Buna; Shiloh, Vidor; Suburban Acres, Silsbee; Woodville; and Yellow Ridge, Broaddus; as well as Yellowpine.
For information, contact Bro. Lane at 409-382-8765.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!