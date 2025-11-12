Ms. Johnson & Ms. Hancock SAES Kindergarten Thankful Letters
November 12, 2025
I am thankful for…
Jimena – the church.
Leviro – for Braxton.
Keelan – for my Maryann.
Noah – playing with my dog.
*SeKami – God and Jesus.
*Demyre – my mom taking care of me.
*Skylar – the playground.
Elijah – God and Jesus.
Ilani – for school.
McKiley – my dog.
Chancey – my sister.
Alex – my whole family.
Lee – for it not raining.
Joel – my parents taking care of me.
*The Tribune staff was unable to clearly make out the handwriting.
