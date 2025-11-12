San Augustine Elementary 1st Grade Ms. Hamm's Class Thankful Letters
November 12, 2025
I am thankful for…
Arlette - food, because it is good.
Francisco – pizza, because we eat pizza on Saturday.
Noah – my mom and dad, because they are nice.
Journey – my family and mom for loving me.
Nova – my mom, because she loves me.
Jakoby – my mom, because I am good.
Alanah – my team, because we work hard together.
Max – my mom, because she is nice.
Cecilia – for my family, because they are nice to me.
?? – nachos, good fun, pizza, and house.
?? – for my mom, because she buys donuts.
“??” are due to Tribune staff being unable to read the name.
