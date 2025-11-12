San Augustine Elementary 1st Grade Ms. Hamm's Class Thankful Letters

November 12, 2025

I am thankful for…

Arlette -  food, because it is good.

Francisco – pizza, because we eat pizza on Saturday.

Noah – my mom and dad, because they are nice.

Journey – my family and mom for loving me.

Nova – my mom, because she loves me.

Jakoby – my mom, because I am good.

Alanah – my team, because we work hard together.

Max – my mom, because she is nice.

Cecilia – for my family, because they are nice to me.

?? – nachos, good fun, pizza, and house.

?? – for my mom, because she buys donuts.

“??” are due to Tribune staff being unable to read the name.





Faith Alive