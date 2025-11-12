Redeemer Lutheran Church Presents “Journey to Bethlehem” – A Drive-Thru Living Nativity Experience
November 12, 2025
Redeemer Lutheran Church invites the community to experience the wonder of Christmas in a truly special way at its “Journey to Bethlehem” Drive-Thru Living Nativity on Friday, December 5th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 2306 Appleby Sand Road in Nacogdoches.
This unforgettable and unique drive-thru Christmas experience allows families to travel through a series of live scenes depicting the story of Jesus’ birth. From angel visits to the decree of Caesar Augustus to the peaceful manger in Bethlehem, guests will witness the story come to life — all from the comfort of their own vehicles. The event is free and open to the public, offering a safe and family-friendly way to celebrate the season and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.
Event Details:
What: Journey to Bethlehem – Drive-Thru Living Nativity
When: Friday, December 5th, 6:00–8:00 PM
Where: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2306 Appleby Sand Rd, Nacogdoches, TX
Cost: Free!
Weather permitting
For more information, contact Pastor John Cain at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 936-564-6729 or visit www.facebook.com/RedeemerLutheranNacogdoches
Come and make this Christmas season memorable with a journey you’ll never forget — a journey to Bethlehem!
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!