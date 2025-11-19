Friendship Baptist Church 24th Pastor and Wife Anniversary
November 19, 2025
Friendship Baptist Church will be having their 24th Annual Pastor and Wife Anniversary on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with the morning service. Guest Speaker will be Pastor David Mosby of Saint Mathews Baptist Church. Everyone is invited. -Rev Orvin Garrett, Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church
