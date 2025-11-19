A Week Full of Blessings at Colonial Pines
Volunteer Loretta Bedford
This week at Colonial Pines has been jam-packed with some of the most thoughtful and wonderful volunteers anyone could ask for!
We started our week with Jana from Serenity Pines and Morgan from Doctor’s Choice, who hosted a fun-filled Turkey Trot with our residents. Let me tell you — it was an absolute blast! The laughter, the smiles, and the joy were simply priceless.
Next, we welcomed The Golden Harvest Choice, a group made up of individuals from at least seven different churches. They are such a blessing to us and always bring a wonderful program that our residents absolutely adore!
Later in the week, Brother Darrell Bennett and the sweet ladies from San Augustine First Baptist Church joined us. This group is one of our all-time favorites — they sing, share a devotional, and always make sure to include our residents in every little detail. Their visits are truly uplifting.
We also enjoyed a visit from Kashena with Affinity Hospice, who brought back the ever-popular Affinity Downs Horse Racing! Our residents just love this activity — from the hats and music to the sound of galloping horses, she sets the perfect atmosphere every time.
Corey from Accent Care came by next to host our monthly birthday celebration. She’s so thoughtful and always makes sure our birthday residents feel loved and special.
We then welcomed Brother Travis Bolton, who is truly a gem here at Colonial Pines. To know him is to love him! He always brings beautiful music, hand-picked with love and purpose, and our residents look forward to his visits every time.
