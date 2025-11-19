Thankful Letters to Mommy and Daddy - Broaddus Elementary Ms. Kaci Grants 2nd Grade
November 19, 2025
Dear mommy, I am thankful for you because you love me and you are nice. You buy me stuff you listen to me you are thankful for me too. You get me Kandi and let me go to school and let me help you decorate the Christmas tree. Love, Kelsie Bennett.
Dear mom, I am thankful for you because you take care of me and you let me help you with the cooler. Your friend, Bentley Harvey
Dear mom and dad, I am thankful for you because you are always there for me and I love you. I love you more than you can think of and when I am sad, you make me happy. Your friend Gracelyn Locker
Dear mom, I am thankful for you because you are very nice to me all the time. I love you Mom and you are the best! Love Kenna, your daughter. (Makenna Hill)
Dear Dad, I am thankful for you because you are nice. Love archer wood.
Dear big mama I am thankful for you because you get pizza so much times for me. Love, Beau Wise
Dear mom and dad, I am thankful for you because I love you. My mom and dad gets pizza all the time and everything. I love in the fridge. Love Jackson Willis
Dear Dad, I am thankful for you because my dad bought my Nintendo switch. I love my dad. He bought my Xbox. I love him to death. He loves me too, but I love him more. Love Kyle Blackstock
Dear Mom, I am thankful for you because you cook for me and love me and help us at home. You give us stuff and help me pray. You are the best mom Love, Millie Whitton.
Dear family, I am thankful for you because you are nice to me and you love me. You make me laugh and help me do my work. You are kind to me! Love, Brantley Rash
Your dad I’m thankful for you because you give loving and I love you and you make food for me. I love you, Dad. Love, Weston Smith.
Dear Dad, I am thankful for you because I love you. I want to go with you! Your friend, Joe Griffin.
Dear family and grandmom, I am thankful for you because you take care of me and you make me happy. David, you make me smile and you are funny and nice and you help me Mom you are fun. Love, Maria Rincon
Dear Mom and Harper’s mom and Harper, I am thankful for you because Mom is a nice mom. Harper’s mom is too. And Harper has been my BFF forever. Love, Kylie Lanicek
Dear Dad and Mom, I am thankful for you because you always get me stuff. You let friends come over and you are really nice. I really appreciate my mom and dad. I really love my mom and dad too. I just want you to know! Love you, mom and dad, Harper Horne
Dear father, I am thankful for you because you made me a egg gun and got me a light saber and you’re nice to me. Your friend, Liam Zengerle
Dear Axton, I am thankful for you because you protect me when I’m hurt. love, Anson Morrison
Dear Reed, I am thankful for you because you are my best friend and you play with me on the playground. You go to my house and I go to your house and we are brothers. We play together all the time! Love Corbin Lyons.
Dear brother, I am thankful for you because you always make me happy and you always watch me and play with me. You help me with my homework I love you so so so much and you chase me and that makes me happy. Love, Juliette Herrera.
Dear God and Jesus, I am thankful for you because you made us and our lovable. The whole world loves you God in Jesus the whole world will love you forever. Your friend, Rowdy Christy
Dear little brother, I am thankful for you because you are my little brother. I love you so so so much because you are my little brother. Your friend Emmett Burns
Dear Mom, I am thankful for you because you are my favorite mom in the whole world and I love you so much. Your friend Claire Taylor.
Dear Corbin Lyons, I am thankful for you because you help to keep company at my house! Your friend, Reed Tarver
Dear charts, I am thankful for you because you help with basketball practice. And you help us with shooting hoops and playing defense and offense. You have good hours. I love you so much and you are the best! Your friend Deborah Garlitz.
Dear Gigi and Dad and Popo, I am thankful for you because you gave me a really expensive toy. Thank you for being a rifle! Good job at letting me get a puppy. Love Remi Latham.
Dear God and Jesus, I am thankful for you because you are always there for us and are always showing us the way. Thank you God in Jesus I love you very much just like all my friends. Your friend, Hazel McQueary
Dear Mom, I am thankful for you because you are the person that have taken care of me in. We might have some rough times in our life, but I love you! Love you so much, Tracy Sonnier
Dear Miss Sheila, I am thankful for you because you cook good. I like your food. I like to talk to you. You make me smile! Your friend, Tegan Broussard
Dear Jesse, I am thankful for you because you are my friend because we play games together and we are best friends. We play outside and we watch tv together. Your friend, Zayden Hightower
Dear mom, I love you. I am thankful for you because you do nice things for me and cook food that I like. I am thankful for dad because he is nice to me. I am thankful for brother because he likes to play with me. Love, Asher Nix
Dear Military, I am thankful for you because we love our soldiers who fought for our freedom. Your friend, Jase Bourdeau
Dear Mrs. Kaci, I am thankful for you because you care about me and without you we will not have learned so much! Love, Addy Irabarren
Dear Mom and Dad, I am thankful for you because you are always on my side always when I was alone. I love you mom and dad! You are the best. Thank you for the presents on Christmas and you are the best because you buy everything for me. Love, Corbin Powell
Dear Mommy and Daddy, I am thankful for you because you are always there for me and I love you. I love you more than you can think of and when I am sad, you make me happy. Love, Gracelynn Locker
Dear Mr. Brandon, I am thankful for you because you are my bus driver. I love when you give me gum and you are the best bus driver in the whole world! Your Friend, Brantley Kingsley
