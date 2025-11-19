Thankful Letters - Mrs. Woods & Ms. Coulter Kindergarten Broaddus Elementary
November 19, 2025
I am thankful for…
…watermelon and my family. Makenna
…sharing every day. Skylar
…playing with my dad. Rosee
…my teacher, my family, and my friends. Everlee
…God. Aikman
…eating eggs. Liam
…when my teacher gives me a bandaid. Mallory
…Ronyn, mom, dad, and drawing. Ronyn
…the Army and our Military. Easton
…playing Play Doh with my dad. Axel
…my family. Adan
…fishing and camping at Powell Park. Logan
…my family. Evelyn S.
…a rainbow. Evelyn H.
…the lumber jacker cutting down the tree. Ash
…jumping on the trampoline with Brix. Cashton
…the veterans who help us and my mommy and daddy. Hux
…gravy the kitty cat and the tiny puppies we will get for Christmas. Alvie
…my teddy bear. Remington
…my teddy bear and my dog and my mom. Roselynn
…a dog and getting smarter. Jaxz
…having my family and playing with my toys. Max
…my hot wheels and my stuffed puppy. Briar
…my gingerbread house and my cookies. Kendal
…loving my family. Rylee
…my family and when I go to school I miss them. John
…jumping on the trampoline with Aikman. Ledger
…for my family. Braysher
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!