San Augustine ISD is Calling all Dads to Join the DAD PACK!
November 19, 2025
San Augustine ISD is proud to introduce the SAISD Dad Pack (Partners Assisting Campus Kids) — a group of dedicated fathers, grandfathers, and male role models who volunteer their time to make a positive difference on our campuses. Designed to increase the presence and involvement of men in our schools, the Dad Pack will serve as mentors, role models, and helping hands throughout the district. These men will assist with student mentoring, morning greetings, reading with students, helping with school events, supporting teachers, and completing small campus projects as needed.
The goal of the SAISD Dad Pack is to build stronger connections between families, schools, and the community while showing students the importance of positive male leadership, service, and pride in their school. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and other positive male figures are invited to join the Dad Pack and be a part of this impactful program. Your time, attention, and encouragement can make a lasting difference in the life of a child.
Ways the Dad Pack will help the district: arrival and dismissal, monitoring hallways, eating lunch with students, assisting teachers, morning greeters, lunchroom help, traffic or car line duty, festival or field day support, reading buddies, math mentor, career day help, mentorship programs, special event participation and much more.
You can make a difference in the schools and community by joining the Dad Pack. Check out the link below to view more information on how you can become a member of the Dad Pack.
Applications are available at the central office. For questions or more information, call Superintendant Marc Griffin at (936) 275-2306.
