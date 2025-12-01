San Augustine Lighted Christmas Parade Cancelled
December 01, 2025
The San Augustine Mainstreet board met on Monday, December 1st to discuss arrangements for the parade that was to be held this Friday, December 5th. After careful consideration, the board made the tough call to cancel the Christmas Parade this year. With the football playoff game in Henderson and no alternate dates that wouldn’t overlap with other events, this was the best decision for our community. The pageant and all remaining festivities will still take place as planned. San Augustine Mainstreet thanks you for your understanding and continued support.
Good luck to the Wolves during the 4th round of playoffs.
