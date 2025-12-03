Wolves Defeat Beckville Bearcats in Round 3 of Playoffs
The San Augustine Wolfpack held off a determined bunch of Bearcats in Tyler’s Rose Stadium to come away with s 43-33 victory and advance to the state quarterfinals. The Wolves totally dominated the first quarter and scored three times. Senior running back Andrew Nash gashed the Cat defense for a 31-yard TD run with only 1:08 off the clock. On their next possession junior quarterback Max Renfro connected with Senior Ty Cartwright for a 57-yard pass completion. Andrew Nash finished the 3-play drive with a 4-yard TD blast at 7:10 of the first quarter. Only minutes later Renfro hit Cartwright again for a 13-yard TD completion and then again for a 2point conversion giving the Pack a 21-0 first quarter lead.
Beckville got on the board themselves at the beginning of the second quarter with a touchdown of their own. The Wolves answered within a minute with D’Adrian Renfro hauling in a 24-yard pass from brother Max Renfro to increase the lead 27-7. Later Max Renfro scampered 59- yards for anther Wolf TD. The Bearcats scored a touchdown and field goal of their own making the score Wolves 33-Bearcats 17 at half time.
The Wolves started the second half with a comfortable 33-17 lead (or so they thought). The problem was somebody forgot to tell the boys from B’Ville the game was over and they came storming back to tie the score 33-33. Kicker Joe Barrios gave the Wolves the lead for good with a 29-yard field goal with 3:55 to go in the game. D’Adrian Renfro sealed the win with a very determined 4-yard run and the Wolves escaped the Bearcat comeback with a 43-33 victory.
Max Renfro once again led the offense in passing and rushing. He completed 8/16 passes for 214 yards and 2 TDs and ran for another 82 yards and one TD. Andrew Nash carried 10 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Cartwright hauled in 4 passes for 101 yards and a TD while D’ Renfro added 87 yards on 3 catches.
The often-unheralded O-line Xa’twaan Sheperd, Mathew Lara, David Rivera, Joseph Holman, Caleb Horton, Amarian Jenkins, Joshua Amburn, J D Garner, and Cole Curry provided excellent protection on pass plays and opened holes for the running backs for the Wolves wide open offense.
The Bearcats ran 82 plays in this game so the Wolf defense was on the field a long time. Junior linebacker Ahkee Watts led the way with 9 tackles and 4assist. D’ Renfro was in on 9 tackles. Demarcus Porter, Jamarion Davis, and Ti Burrell each had 6 tackles or assist. Jaylan Jackson had 4 tackle and 7 assists.
Congratulations to all the players, coaches, band, cheerleaders, and other students for advancing to the Texas 2A division STATE QUARTER FINALS. A large crowd from San Augustine was in the stands and made a lot of noise of encouragement.
It does not get any easier this week as the Wolves will face defending state semifinalist Joaquin Rams. The Wolves defeated the Rams 28-21 earlier this year but will likely see a much-improved team. The game will be at Henderson Lions stadium Friday night at 7:30. This train is heading to Jerry World for a state championship so get on board and do not be left behind.
