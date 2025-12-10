Memorial Presbyterian Christmas
December 10, 2025
Memorial Presbyterian Church invites you to hear the music of Christmas. The church will present Christmas music in song at the 11:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday, December 14th. The community is invited to come join in and worship with them and hear beautiful voices sing the story of the birth of Christ, our Lord. The church is located at 305 E. Livingston, one block east of the square.
