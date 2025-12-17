Broaddus 2nd Grade 2025 Santa Letters
December 17, 2025
My name is Bentley and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo switch 2, a baby chick, and a flashlight. thank you! Love Bentley Harvey
My name is Emmett and I am 7 years old. I live in the Great town of fathers. this year I have been very good and I would really like it if you could bring me an iPhone 17, a jacket, and Nintendo switch 64, and sweatpants. thank you! Love, Emmett Burns
My name is Debra and I am 7 years old. I live in the great area of San Augustine County. This year, I have been very good! I would really like it if you could bring me a Roblox Gift Card and a tablet! Thank you! You’re the best Santa EVER! Love, Debra Garlitz
My name is Juliette and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of San Augustine. This year, I have been naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a new fidget and I want a candy box and a keyboard and a toy snowman! Thank you! You are the best Santa EVER! Love, Juliette Herrerra
My name is Makenna and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town on Pineland! This year, I have been both naughty and nice! I would really like it if you could bring me a bicycle and I need a new waterbottle! Thank you so much! Love, Makenna Hill
My name is Anson and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Zavalla and this year I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me a PS5 and a Fortnite gift card and game. I also want a Messi jersey. Thank you so much! Love, Anson Morrison
My name is Liam and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus! This year I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch 2 and a car when I am 16. I want a hunting and fishing license! Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever! Love, Liam Zengerle
My name is Tegan and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of San Augustine. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me lots of time to spend with my family, who I love. I also want a phone! Thank you so much! Love, Tegan Broussard
My name is Corbin Lyons and I am 7 years old! I live in the great town of Broaddus! This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me an iPhone 16 Pro! Thank you, your’re the best Santa ever! Love, Corbin Lyons
My name is Rowdy and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a baby Pug and new clothes. I also want $1,000! Thank you, you are the best SAnta ever! Love, Rowdy Christy
My name is Gracelynn and I am 7 years old.I live in the great town of Norwood. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a makeup set and Pokemon cards! Thank you! You are the best Santa ever! Love, Gracelynn Locker
My name is Remi and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both good and naughty! I would really like it if you could bring me a grown horse. I also want a Nintendo Switch 2. I need socks and pajamas for Christmas. Thank you Santa! You’re the best Santa ever! Love, Remi Latham
My name is Brantley K and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both naughty and nice! I would really like it if you could bring me a VR Headset and a Nintendo Switch. Thank you! Love, Brantley Kingsley
My name is Corbin P and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a dirt bike and a hoverboard! Thank you! You are the best Santa ever! Love, Corbin Powell
My name is Harper. I am 8 years old and live in the great city of Broaddus. This year, I have been very good! I would really like it if you could bring me makeup, a toy cat set, a toy dog set, a toy bunny set, and a hamster set! I need a headset for games too! I love you! Thank you, youre the best Santa ever! Love, Harper Horne
My name is Reed and I am 8 years old. I live in the great city of Chireno. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a hover board, basketball shoes, a Chrome Book, and a Mario game, and a Nintendo Switch. Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever! Love, Reed Tarver
My name is Kyle and I am 9 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a PS5, an XBox, a phone, and a tv. Thank you, Kyle Blackstock
My name is Maria and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both naughty and nice! I would really like it if you could bring me kid’s makeup and I need glasses. Thank you; you’re the best Santa ever! Love, Mario Rincon
My name is Beau and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Etoile. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a robot and 1 Million Dollars! Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! Love, Beau Wise
My name is Millie and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus! This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch and $1,000. Thank you; you’re the best Santa ever! Love, Millie Whitton
My name is a Adalyn and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Zavalla. This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me a fluffy bunny, shoes and socks, a baby elf, and a puppy. Thank you! You are the best Santa! Love, Adalyn Iribarren
My name is Kelsie and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me Afmaw stuff. He is a youtuber. I also want drawing stuff please! Thank you! You are the best! Love, Kelsie Bennett
My name is Kylie and I am 8 years old. I love in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me new ink for my camera and a Labooboo. Thank you! Love, Kylie Lanicek
My name is Carson and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me a DeRex. THank you! Love Carson McMellon
My name is Claire and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Stanley cup, a necklace, and bows and earrings. Thank you! You are the best Santa Ever! Love, Claire Taylor
My name is Weston and I am 9 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me an Xbox controller one and new clothes. Thank you Santa! Love, Weston Smith
My name is Archer Wood and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a remote control Derex and a Derex Lego Set. Thank you, you’re the best Santa! Love, Archer Wood
My name is Jackson and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of San Augustine. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a PS5 and a controller and a monitor and an Xbox. Thank you Santa. Youre the best Santa ever! Love, Jackson Willis
My name is Brantley R and I am 7 years old . I live in the great town of Zavalla. This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me $1Million and hunting clothes.THank you! You’re the best Santa ever! Love, Brantley Rash
My name is Jase and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Etoile. THis year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch 2 and a new headset for gaming. Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever! Love, Jase Bourdeau
My name is Zayden and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me a PS4 and I need a tv and remote and a phone and a snow leopard plushie. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! Love, Zayden
My name is Joe and I am 8 years old. I live in the great town of Pineland. This year, I have been both naughty and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a PS5 and some clothes. Thank you Santa. Love Joe Griffin
My name is Asher and I am 7 years old. I live in the great town of Bronson. This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me $1,000 and some glasses. I want a new trampoline and an xbox with a controller. Thank you. Love, Asher Nix
My name is Hazel and I am 8 year old. I live in the great town of Broaddus. This year, I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me a surprise egg. Thank you! Love, Hazel McQueary
