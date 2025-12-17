San Augustine Elementary School Mrs. Pam Winfield’s PreK Class
December 17, 2025
Gingerbread fun with Mrs. Winfield's Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a baby doll, some paint, a pillow, and Christmas treats? Thank you, Ari
I would like a black present, a tablet and a phone, a triangle and presents for my brother. I Love you, Ja’Ziyla
I want a Princess Dress and a baby doll. I love my Mommy and Daddy. Thank you, Zaria
I want a Froggy toy and a real dog, a real big dog. I Love my family. Love Dixie
I have a big list. I want a new backpack, a big ball, a kick ball, some books and candy. I also want a cute puppy.
Thank you, Jaxsen
I love you Santa. I would like a Monster Truck with A control, a T-Rex Monster Truck and some new books. That will be good. Love, Tilden
I want an airplane and a green yoyo. Do you eat apples? Love, JaKiyah
I want a Paw Patrol show, some blocks, and Any toys you want to give me, I have been really Good and I love my MaMa. Love, Jaxstyn
I am a sweet girl and I am good. I would like A baby doll and a Barbie car. Thank you, A’Keeli
I want a Bow and Arrow and. I love Owls. You can bring me an owl too. Thank you, J.D.
I would like a YoYo, a whale toy and a Laser Drill. I have three things and need five things. My dad has money!
Love, Myles
I like playing in the kitchen at school and looking at books. Love, Tahiri
I love Christmas. I want a Hello Kitty backpack, Barbies, new shoes, and a teddy bear. I am a good girl.
Love Londyn
I like baby dolls and playing in the kitchen at school. Love, Rosie
I want a walking robot and a leash for my dog. My dog’s name is Champ. I Love you Santa! Love, Davina
I like to play with the baby dolls at school. I also like the kitchen. I want some dresses and princess dresses.
Thank you, Alejandra
I would like a new backpack, a play house, and a baby doll. I like Christmas songs. Love, Laylyn
I like Ms. Rachel on TV. I like to play in the kitchen at school. Love Chloe
I would like a unicorn, a teddy bear and a Gingerbread man. I like to play in the kitchen at school and look at books. Love, Ja’Liyah
I want a YoYo for my Mommy and a YoYo for me. I also want a truck I can drive. I love you Santa, Dixon
