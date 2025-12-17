San Augustine Elementary Ms. Johnson's Kindergarten Class Santa Letters
Dear Santa,
My name is Dion. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas. I would like a phone and Sonic.
From, Dion
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaylei Wade. I want a baby doll and a toy four wheeler.
Dear Santa,
My name is Landyn. I am 5. I want Robux for Christmas.
Dear Santa, My name is Valentina. I am 6 years old. I want an iPad and a cat.
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I want a jumpy house. I want an iPad. This year I have been good. Merry Christmas.
From, Aliyah Watts
Dear Santa,
My name is Miriam. I am 6 years old. For Christmas, I want a dog, iPad, and cat. This year I have been nice.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a PS5 and a Nintendo switch.
From, Ian
Dear Santa,
I want a jumpy house and cheerleader doll.
From, Kaya
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I want a PS5, nintendo, iPad, tablet, laptop, and phone, and money. I love you Santa Claus.
From, Jo’Nah
Dear Santa,
My name is Journee. I am 5 years old. For Christmas, I want a mermaid wig and tail.
From, Journee
Dear Santa,
I want a horse stable for Christmas.I am 5 years old.
From, Kash
Dear Santa,
My name is Caroline. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like a computer.
Dear Santa,
I want 4 Barbies.
From, Regina
Dear Santa,
My name is Janell. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like a doll, iPad with lots of games on it and a bike.
From, Janell
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler.
From, Devin
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn. Not a toy unicorn, a real one. I would also like a talking, walking, eye closing baby doll.
Love, Georgia
