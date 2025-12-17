San Augustine County Head Start Santa Letters
December 17, 2025
Dear Santa,
My Name is Luka Lacy. I am one years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a tricycle, crocs, t-ball set, jacket and shoes. Thank you Santa! From Luka
Dear Santa,
My Name is Kai Wiiliams. I am one years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Dancing toys, cooking toys, rocking horse, plush chair and cars. Thank you Santa! From Kai
Dear Santa,
My Name is Kay’Leigh Jones. I am one years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like dolls, Minnie mouse, doll house, music toys and blocks. Thank you Santa! From Kay’Leigh
Dear Santa,
My Name is Yiren Gardner. I am one years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Mickey Mouse toy, balls, blocks, puppets and music toys. Thank you Santa! From Yiren
Dear Santa,
My Name is Lennox Clifton. I am seven months old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like walking toys, light up toys, teddy bear, music toys and blocks. Thank you Santa! From Lennox
Dear Santa,
My Name is Kamila Suhan. I am one year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Nenulo, juego didactico, muneca, peluche and carpo. Thank you Santa! From Kamila
Dear Santa,
My Name is Erin Mosby. I am one year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like clothes, toys (doll), bicycle, puzzles and Kitchen/Broom set. Thank you Santa! From Erin
Dear Santa,
My Name is Za’Khyzen Handy. I am one year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a big truck, to be with family, clothes, riding toys and a horse. Thank you Santa! From Za’Khyzen
Dear Santa,
My Name is Khysen Martin. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Mickey Mouse, basketball, football and food. Thank you Santa! From Khysen
Dear Santa,
My Name is Na’Loni Sigler. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like books, coloring books and building blocks. Thank you Santa! From Na’Loni
Dear Santa,
My Name is Ty’Laya Preston. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a doll, makeup, blocks, a truck and Legos. Thank you Santa! From Ty’Laya
Dear Santa,
My Name is Hailey Baxter. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like baby shark bear, Barbie doll, Barbie doll play clothes, clothes and shoes. Thank you Santa! From Hailey
Dear Santa,
My Name is Zaidyn. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a tractor, truck, boots, dinosaur and a hat. Thank you Santa! From Zaidyn
Dear Santa,
My Name is Lyric Moore. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Barbie, baby doll, bike, scooter and baby stroller. Thank you Santa! From Lyric
Dear Santa,
My Name is Kain Leonardo. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a tren, dinosaur, scooter, tricycle and carros. Thank you Santa! From Kain
Dear Santa,
My Name is Ty’Vonte. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a bike, basketball, basketball goal, action figures and a football. Thank you Santa! From Ty’Vonte
Dear Santa,
My Name is Aril Jae. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Play-doh, bike, candy, baby doll and school bus toy. Thank you Santa! From Arli Jae
Dear Santa,
My Name is Gracelyn Buckley. I am one year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a bike, babydoll, peppa pig, Ms. Rachell, Scooter. Thank you Santa! From Myla
My Name is Sevyn Porter. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like stuffed animals, sweater, socks, jacket and toys. Thank you Santa! From Sevyn
My Name is Maislynn Barnes. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Play kitchen, baby dolls, trampoline, camera and a bicycle. Thank you Santa! From Maislynn
My Name is Neveah Harper. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a doll, tricycle, stitch, doll house, clothes. Thank you Santa! From Neveah
My Name is Jasiel Colomb. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a candy, tricycle, spider man and drumsticks, clothes and a stitch toy. Thank you Santa! From Jasiel
My Name is Brailei Stripling. I am two year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a tricycle, kitchen set, play house, drum and drumsticks, and a Barbie doll. Thank you Santa! From Brailei
Dear Santa,
My Name is Zelaya Taylor. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a toy bird, Mickey and Minnie Mouse dress, Pink Pop-it, Christmas tree, and baby doll. Thank you Santa! From Zelaya
Dear Santa,
My Name is Atari Sanders. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Magical Unicorn, Lilo and Stitch Bike, Motorcycle, Barbie Cat, and Pink Cup. Thank you Santa! From Atari
Dear Santa,
My Name is Reiya Davis. I am four year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Doll, Barbies, Barbie car, Barbie Dreamhouse and bed. Thank you Santa! From Reiya
Dear Santa,
My Name is Eli Davis. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a yellow robot, Monster Truck, Batman Bike, Christmas tree and paint. Thank you Santa! From Eli
Dear Santa,
My Name is Emersyn Davis. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Boat, Barbie Dolls, Barbie House, phone and boots. Thank you Santa! From Emerson
Dear Santa,
My Name is Paxton Nash. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Monster Truck, Drums, Soccer Ball, Bicycle and a TV. Thank you Santa! From Paxton
Dear Santa,
My Name is Kai’Lee Collins. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like toys, puppy dog, IPad, push-it toy and puzzles. Thank you Santa! From Kai’Lee
Dear Santa,
My Name is Kane Brown. I am four year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a blue and yellow power ranger, blue light saber, a blue power ranger costume, toy bird, and Optimus Prime Transformer toy. Thank you Santa! From Kane
Dear Santa,
My Name is La’Lani Johnson. I am three year old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Doll, Barbies, Barbie car, Barbie Dreamhouse and bed. Thank you Santa! From La’Lani
Dear Santa,
My Name is Ja’Nova Handy. I am three years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Barbie, tablet, Barbie toys, Barbie Car, baby doll and baby doll clothes. Thank you Santa! From Ja’Nova
Dear Santa,
My Name is Ba’Karri Adams. I am three years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Monster Truck, toy dump truck, bike, and tablet and power ranger toys. Thank you Santa! From Ba’Karri
Dear Santa,
My Name is Diyarian Barnes. I am three years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a excavator toys, dump truck, monster truck toy, dinosaur toys and wolf toy. Thank you Santa! From Diyarian
Dear Santa,
My Name is Baby Crane. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Spiderman car, robot, 4-wheeler with black keys, squeaky toy for my dog and human size robot. Thank you Santa! From Baby
Dear Santa,
My Name is Phoebe Wilson. I am four years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Unicorn doll house, Barbie Dolls, Teddy Bear, Barbie Car, and a puppy dog. Thank you Santa! From Phoebe
Dear Santa,
My Name is Sophia Moon. I am three years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Dream house with pink slide and car, baby doll and stroller, paw patrol toys, fluffy teddy bear and a fluffy unicorn. Thank you Santa! From Sophia
Dear Santa,
My Name is Kash Brown. I am four years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Bumble bee transformer toys, power ranger suits (red and green), Optimus Prime toy car, smart watch, books and puzzles and pens. Thank you Santa! From Kash
