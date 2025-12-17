San Augustine Carol Alford's 2nd Grade Santa Letters
December 17, 2025
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like
..a PS5 and a remote control toy car. -Brayden Hughes
..a PS5 and some new shoes, new clothes, and finally body wash. I would also like a robux veebux. -Ivy Lacy
… a teddy bear. I want a tablet. - Marcie Ratcliff
…a dog, an elf, a hat, and a book. - Mackenzie Dias
…to see you, and I wish that I can see my stepdad for Christmas. I want a toy car that I can drive in and a Barbie. - Claire Michael
… a phone, a tablet, a TV, a sister and a brother.-DaKhalee Sheppard
…for my cousin to come home for Christmas so she can celebrate with us! - Cherylann Giffin
…a bike and a book. -Ezra Simpson
…long nails, stitch outfit, lipstick, makeup, a Barbie doll house, skin care, an American doll, a realistic baby doll, a new bike, labubu, a four wheeler, and a baby alive. I would like to be on the nice list. - Maliah Chatman
…a gift card, a new tablet, and some Amelia Bedelia books. - Grammar Fussell
…to have a Starbuck Stand and some slime. I would like a blanket, a bike, a baby doll, and a roblox gift card. - Marley Hafford
…a cat and a party. My mom wants to be rich. - Nevaeh Parks
…a doll and a bike. Hazel Brooks
…under my Christmas tree a karaoke machine, an American Girl doll with accessories that has untangled blonde hair with a baby and baby accessories. I would also like a computer. - Ellis Brookshire
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!