San Augustine Carol Alford's 2nd Grade Santa Letters

December 17, 2025

Dear Santa, 
 For Christmas this year I would like 
 
..a PS5 and a remote control toy car.  -Brayden Hughes
 
..a PS5 and some new shoes, new clothes, and finally body wash. I would also like a robux veebux. -Ivy Lacy
 
… a teddy bear.  I want a tablet. - Marcie Ratcliff
 
…a dog, an elf, a hat, and a book. - Mackenzie Dias
 
…to see you, and I wish that I can see my stepdad for Christmas.  I want a toy car that I can drive in and a Barbie.  - Claire Michael
 
… a phone, a tablet, a TV, a sister and a brother.-DaKhalee Sheppard
 
…for my cousin to come home for Christmas so she can celebrate with us! -  Cherylann Giffin
 
…a bike and a book.  -Ezra Simpson
 
…long nails, stitch outfit, lipstick, makeup, a Barbie doll house, skin care, an American doll, a realistic baby doll, a new bike, labubu,  a four wheeler, and a baby alive. I would like to be on the nice list. - Maliah Chatman
 
…a gift card, a new tablet, and some Amelia Bedelia books.  - Grammar Fussell
 
…to have a Starbuck Stand and some slime.  I would like a blanket, a bike, a baby doll, and a roblox gift card.  - Marley Hafford
 
…a cat and a party.  My mom wants to be rich.  - Nevaeh Parks
 
…a doll and a bike.  Hazel Brooks
 
…under my Christmas tree a karaoke machine, an American Girl doll with accessories that has untangled blonde hair with a baby and baby accessories. I would also like a computer. - Ellis Brookshire
 
 





